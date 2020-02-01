Indore: Anti-CAA protest today; cops put traffic diversion in place

Indore: Indore Traffic Police organised traffic diversion and parking facility for people participating in general assembly to protest Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register Citizen (NRC). The event was organized by 'Bhagat Singh Ke Diwane' at Mahalaxmi Nagar Ground today. Police said that people from various areas of the city will participate in the event.
There will be a dedicated route diversion for commuters coming from Sadar Bazar area, Chandan Nagar area, Bombay Bazar, Lohar Patti, Malharganj, Badwali Chowki and Junarisala area, police said.
Parking for visitors
A parking facility for visitors will be there. The road from Bombay Hospital Square to Mahalaxmi Nagar ground will be no vehicle zone. People coming from Radisson Square will go to parking at ground from a turning at Sai Kripa Colony. Four-wheeler vehicle would be parked on the left side of the podium.
Diversion for Residents
Vehicle coming from BCM Paridise towards Mahalaxmi Nagar will be diverted from Nariman Square toward Ring Road. Vehicles coming from Nariman Colony towards Nariman Square will also be diverted to Ring Road. Vehicle going to Mahalaxmi Nagar will be diverted on service road. Commuters going to Nariman Square from Bombay Hospital Square will be diverted from Mahalaxmi Nagar Gate. After complete filling of the parking area in the ground the vehicles would be shifted to a space between Radisson Square and Star Square.
Heavy vehicle diversion
Heavy Vehicles coming from Bapat Square towards Radisson Square by pass will be diverted towards Lasudiya Road. Similarly vehicles coming from Radisson Square towards Dewas Naka will be diverted towards Mangliya road.