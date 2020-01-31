'Save India': Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.
Party leaders held placards of 'Save India', 'No to CAA, NRC' and shouted slogans.
Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony were present at the protest.
While the Congress has been trying to be relevant again by leading protests against the amended act, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, on Wednesday, accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of “strangulating the democracy”.
Congress is in an alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra woith NCP and Shiv Sena.
"Indira Gandhi had also strangulated democracy, nobody was ready to speak against her. Then, students from Ahmedabad and Patna protested and the JP movement started leading to her defeat. This history will be repeated in Maharashtra&the country", Awhad said in a public meeting in Beed.
Students movement became the reason for India to unite against Indira Gandhi, which led to imposing Emergency in the country. Jayaprakash Narayan, also called Lok Nayak, had launched a mass movement against Indira Gandhi's government in 1974. Jailed during the Emergency, he defeated the Congress party in 1977 for the first time which led to the formation of the Janata Party government in the Centre.
Awhad had recently, on January 20, also said that ancestors of people sitting on the throne in Delhi "were appeasing" Britishers at the time when Awhad's father, Satish Awhad was facing a death sentence for the sake of the country.
With inputs from Agencies
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)