‘Diplomatic victory for India’ as no voting in European Parliament on CAA: Sources

New Delhi: In a diplomatic win for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday, government sources told ANI.

The voting in the Parliament was scheduled for Thursday on a five-page resolution. The resolution alleged that the CAA is not only "discriminatory" and "dangerously divisive" but also a "violation of India's international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights".

"In a diplomatic victory for India, there will be no voting on the EU resolution on CAA tomorrow. Friends of India prevailed over friends of Pakistan in the European Parliament today," government sources said. A Pakistan-origin Member of European Parliament (MEP) Shaffaq Mohammed is reportedly behind the draft resolution against the CAA. The sources said that Mohammed's efforts to get the resolution passed were "defeated".