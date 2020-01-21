Hindus may not be able to tell where their grandfather was cremated: NCP Jitendra Awhad

The opposition parties have accused the BJP-led coalition of trying to bring the National Register of Citizenship. Awhad, who is Maharashtra Housing Minister, also said Muslims can tell where their grandfather was buried but Hindus may not be able to tell the place where the last rites of their ancestors were performed.

"I would ask the (people at) throne in Delhi, will you ask me proof of my being an Indian. Then listen, when your father was licking the boots of the British after bowing to them, my father was embracing the death and raising slogans inquilab zindabad," he said.

"I want to ask, my Hindu brothers are sitting here, where your grandfather's last rites took place? Muslim can tell where the graveyard is," he added. Awhad said Citizenship Amendment Act was not only against Muslims but against other communities and notified tribes.

The government has said NPR and NRC were not linked and there has been no discussion on NRC.