Mumbai: B-ward first to report zero Covid-19 cases in the city

There is some respite for residents of B-ward, which covers areas like Sandhurst Road, Dongri, Masjid and Mohammad Ali Road. Out of the 24 wards, this is the first to have recorded zero Covid cases in the last six days.

Two cases were reported on July 22 and 24, while only one case was reported on July 27. According to the BMC, there are only eight active cases in this ward and so far 3,893 cases were reported from this ward.

After the first wave receded, B-ward started reporting cases in single digits on most days. Even during the second wave, this ward was not much affected. According to medical health officer Dr. Sandeep Gaikwad of this ward, nearly 450 tests are being conducted in the ward regularly. He said that the ward officials had decided to keep the infection rate in check.

“We roped in many locals to help us strengthen our workforce. We also got people working with the medical teams and in war rooms,” said Gaikwad, adding, “We also ensured that patients remain in the quarantine centre that was set up.”

Assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of B-ward Dhanaji Herlekar said that the awareness rate amongst residents is high. “Even now we continue to have awareness drives. Apart from this, vaccination is on in full swing, which has helped curb the infection rate,” Herlekar said.

Additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC Suresh Kakani said, “The positivity rate in this ward has been relatively low and we are yet to ascertain the exact cause behind it. We have decided to conduct a sero-survey of the people living here.”