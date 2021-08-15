Mumbai: Auto, taxi unions unhappy with new vehicle scrappage policy

The newly-announced vehicle scrapping policy has left auto and taxi unions in a fix. As per the policy, commercial vehicles that are over 15 years and private vehicles over 20 years will have to be scrapped if they do not pass the fitness and emission test. This hasn’t gone down well with the unions and they want the government to waive off the last two years as they were affected by the pandemic.

Due to Covid, many drivers had lost business and were not plying since March last year. Some had even returned to their hometown.

“The government should ask banks to deduct the EMI amount for these months as the earning of drivers has been affected. They should increase the years from 15 to 20,” said A L Quadros, senior taxi union leader.

The Mumbai Taximens union has also dashed out a letter to the Chief Minister, asking him to provide Rs 1,500 to each driver as reimbursement. The taxi unions have also demanded a subsidy in e-vehicles that is being proposed in the future.

Likewise, the auto unions also claim that the new policy will severely affect them. “Our drivers have lost two vital years due to Covid. It will be wrong to expect auto permit holders to dispose of their vehicles just because it is 15 years. The officials should extend its usage by two years,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, auto union leader.

Meanwhile, the automobile scrappage policy is expected to provide much-needed respite to the automobile industry as the sales of vehicles across categories can get a boost as customers will get incentives if they scrap their old vehicles.

sNearly 20 lakh vehicles in the state are expected to be scrapped. This will reduce congestion and pollution.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 11:59 PM IST