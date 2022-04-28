Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw unions call for protest on May 17 amid hike in CNG prices

For the first time since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the auto-rickshaw unions have threatened to protest. This time it's against the rising Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices and so on May 17, the unions have called for a protest citing the rapid hike in CNG prices. The threat of a protest is happening as the auto-rickshaw drivers are complaining about their monthly earnings taking a hit.

The auto-rickshaw unions claim that they are forced to demand a fare hike from the current Rs 21 as base fare to the proposed Rs 23 as base fare owing to the rising CNG prices. Explaining the situation, the auto drivers stated that the business of an auto-rickshaw driver barely generates income to run their families.

“We have to think twice before ordering a tea from roadside stall who charge Rs 7-10 per cup now that has also increased. So two or three drivers share when we meet. Prices of every consumable product have gone up plus the hike in CNG, oil that is required for the three-wheeler. We used to earn Rs 500-600 per day once upon a time which has dropped to Rs 150-300 per day now after deducting all expenses. Is it enough to run the house?” questions Bharat Mehta, an auto-rickshaw driver from Borivali who has been riding for 45 years now.

The auto drivers claim that cost of maintaining the vehicle, its insurance, and other expenditure too has risen manifold. “On a daily basis, we spend Rs 200-250 per day on CNG from which we manage to fill 3kgs or so, which doesn’t fill up entirely,” said Pramod Mishra, who rides auto-rickshaw in Kurla LTT. “We are forced to run at least 12-14 hours in a day as ferrying passengers for 7-8 hours is not good enough anymore.”

The auto-rickshaw unions claim that the prices of CNG have gone up substantially and in April itself, it went up thrice. “Our demand is not having a fare hike again and again as it will hurt both passengers and businesses of auto drivers. We want Mahanagar Gas Limited to provide us CNG gas that is produced and procured within the country rather than giving us imported ones as it is provided to other motorists riding CNG vehicles. Our hunch is that this will bring down prices of CNG by around 30 per cent if the gas is segregated as autos and taxis are part of the public transport system,” said Shashank Rao, president, of Mumbai Auto Rickshaw Taximen’s Union.

Another driver Kailash Pandit, who rides auto in and around Andheri (E) said that initially when CNG was made available and these black and yellow taxis and autos switched over; they were assured that it will bring down expenditure. “But look now, CNG prices are galloping and barely few rupees lesser than petrol and diesel. Due to the Pandemic induced lockdown, the earnings are already affected. We have to pay EMI on auto-rickshaw that is around Rs 6000 per month apart from taking care of other expenses,” said Pandit.

Earlier this month, the unions demanded fare hike wherein they have sought Rs 23 as base fare from Rs 21 now. They blamed the hike in CNG prices which has shot upwards of 35 per cent since March 1, 2021. The supply price of gas from regulated fields of state-owned ONGC and Oil India rose to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from USD 2.90.

At present the CNG prices are Rs 72 per kg. The Mahanagar Gas Limited had earlier raised the retail price of auto fuel CNG by Rs 7 per kg, while on March 31 lowered the retail prices of CNG by Rs 6/kg after the state government had slashed VAT on these fuels to 3 per cent from 13.5 per cent effective April 1. Meanwhile, MGL officials stated that they had received the letter from auto unions about the protest and they are doing everything possible to address the situation.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:44 PM IST