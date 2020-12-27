Mumbai: ATS arrests Arthur Road Prison police personnel for abetting gangster Harish Mandvikar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested one police personnel of Arthur Road Central Prison for abetting the crime committed by gangster Harish Mandvikar.

As per an official release, the police personnel was deployed at the high-security cell and passed on hand-written chit carrying orders of Mandvikar from jail to his aide.

"ATS has been investigating a case wherein a prime witness in a 2015 ATS case was being threatened to give false evidence in the Court in favour of accused Sajid Electricwala, the main accused in the 2015 case. He was threatened by the henchmen of gangster Harish Mandvikar at the behest of accused Sajid Electricwala," ATS said.