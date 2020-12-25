Mumbai: Crime branch arrests 29-year-old for killing contractor in Bangur Nagar

The crime branch unit 11 arrested a 29-year-old for the killing of a contractor in Bangur Nagar.

He was killed over a business rivalry on December 17. According to the police, the accused identified as Sohel Munshi has over 12 cases registered against him and he was externed from the city limits twice. The Bangur Nagar police have already arrested four accused in the case.



The incident took place last week when Amin Khan, 42, was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants. According to the police, Nadeem Saeed Munshi hatched a plan to kill Khan with the help of his brothers Sohail, Shafiq, Rizwan, and a 16-year-old boy.

The accused intercepted him near Bhagat Singh Nagar and attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him. He was allegedly stabbed 17 times.

Following the incident, an offense of murder and criminal conspiracy was registered at Bangur Nagar police station.

Hours after the incident, the Bangur Nagar police arrested four accused however Munshi remains at large.

According to the police, both the victim and accused were involved in illegal activities like supplying illicit electric connections to local households and the two groups used to clashed frequently over business supremacy.



The crime branch unit 11 which was doing the parallel investigation received information that Munshi was hiding in Solapur city accordingly their team went to Solapur. He was nabbed from the Shanti Nagar area, said Sunil Mane senior inspector of crime branch unit 11. He was later handed over to Bangur Nagar police station for further investigation.





