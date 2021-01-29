Mumbai: At 14.8-degree Celsius, the minimum temperature dips to season's lowest

Mumbai: After 15.3 degrees Celsius temperature on Wednesday, Mumbai on Friday recorded its new lowest of the season with 14.8 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai bureau, the temperature will continue to hover around 14 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

The Santacruz observatory (that represents western suburbs) recorded the minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, making it the season's lowest so far.

"This was 2.7 degree Celsius below normal and the lowest the mercury has dropped this season, surpassing the earlier minimum of 15 degree Celsius recorded on December 29," said an IMD official told the Free Press Journal.

The minimum temperature recorded in Colaba observatory ( that represents south Mumbai) was 17.5 degree Celsius.

The Maximum temperature recorded in both Santacruz and Colaba observatory on Friday morning was 29.9 degree Celsius and 28.4 degree Celsius.

“The northerly winds have pushed the mercury levels down. There will be no large change in the temperature for the next 24 to 48 hours, but a gradual rise in temperature expected in the coming days,” the official added.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded the lowest temperature (for January) of 2021 at 15.3 degrees Celsius.

“Mumbai Santacruz recorded lowest min temperature of this season on Friday morning from December 2020. Good chill in air and a pleasant morning again, with first time in this season, the Santacruz Met Observatory recorded below 15°C. No large change expected in next 24 hrs. Thereafter gradual rise,” K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, tweeted in Friday morning.

Apart from Mumbai the minimum temperatures have dropped in other parts of Maharashtra as well. The IMD has issued a forecast of thunderstorms with lightning and light rainfall at isolated places over Wardha and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha.

Air Quality Index Continues remain poor in Mumbai and adjoining areas:

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Air quality remains Very poor even on Friday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 300, according to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

A spokesperson of SAFAR said: "Due to calm winds in Mumbai and around, polluted continental air coming into the region is not getting dispersed. This condition is leading to poor AQI in Mumbai. Even with the change in wind conditions, the decrease of ventilation will add up local emission with continental pollution to keep the AQI from poor to very poor for Mumbai in the next two days,”

While places like Malad (332), Andheri (318), Mazgaon (314) and Chembur (309) remained under very poor category, with AQI of over 300. Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with and AQI of 286 followed by Colaba (283), Borivali (273) slipped to the poor category with an AQI of below 300. Meanwhile, Bhandup and Worli recorded moderate air quality on Friday with an AQI of 173 and 145 respectively.

SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.