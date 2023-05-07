 Mumbai: April saw legal crackdown on 25,000 taxis, autos
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: April saw legal crackdown on 25,000 taxis, autos

Mumbai: April saw legal crackdown on 25,000 taxis, autos

More vehicles were penalised for carrying extra passengers in 2022 (78,921 vehicles fined) as compared to 2021 (48,385 vehicles fined).

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation

Mumbai: A day after the Free Press Journal reported about the legal crack down on errant auto-rickshaw drivers, the traffic police on Sunday uploaded new statistics regarding similar action taken in April. According to the data, 25,168 vehicles, including taxis and autos, were fined for refusing to ply, while 4,249 others were penalised for carrying additional passengers.

Similarly, 9,498 vehicles – 5,109 taxis and 4,389 autos – were taken to task for violating parking rules and creating traffic snarls during peak hours. Apart from these, 907 taxis and 478 auto were penalised for double parking or parking at bus stops.

More vehicles were penalised for carrying extra passengers in 2022

As per the annual report of the traffic police, the number of vehicles entering the ‘no entry’ zones stood at a whopping 6,62,681 in 2021, which came down to 3,37,969 in 2022. However, more vehicles were penalised for carrying extra passengers in 2022 (78,921 vehicles fined) as compared to 2021 (48,385 vehicles fined).

“Mostly, vehicle owners know that they are violating the no-parking rule yet they brazenly flout the norm thinking they will not be held accountable. We want to make sure that violators don't get away hence we are penalising and towing more vehicles this year. Traffic discipline is not an option,” said a senior traffic official.

According to sources, the next drive of traffic cops will be against motorists who drive sans helmets and seatbelts.

Read Also
Mumbai: Worli's Motilal Sanghi Road to be closed for a month due to cement concretization work;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: DRI arrests father-son duo behind gold smuggling racket involving Sudanese nationals

Mumbai: DRI arrests father-son duo behind gold smuggling racket involving Sudanese nationals

Mumbai: Over 14,000 pothole complaints pending from 2022, opposition slams BMC

Mumbai: Over 14,000 pothole complaints pending from 2022, opposition slams BMC

Mumbai: State consumer commission tells developer to give buyer flat’s possession

Mumbai: State consumer commission tells developer to give buyer flat’s possession

Mumbai: Man who paid ₹1.33 lakh for flat in 1992 to finally get delivery

Mumbai: Man who paid ₹1.33 lakh for flat in 1992 to finally get delivery

Thane: Waldhuni river turns into garbage site, Ulhasnagar residents fear flood in monsoon

Thane: Waldhuni river turns into garbage site, Ulhasnagar residents fear flood in monsoon