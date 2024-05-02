Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Asserts Influence, Secures Key Lok Sabha Seats Amidst Mahayuti Alliance Discord

CM Eknath Shinde's Reputation Hangs In Balance Over Hingoli Seat | ANI

After much dilly-dallying by his allies in the Mahayuti alliance, chief minister Eknath Shinde has his way in three key Lok Sabha seats. Even though the BJP was insisting on the Thane seat, Shinde eventually ensured that the seat is included in his quota.

He has got his May Friday, Naresh Mhaske nominated the MahaYuti candidate in Thane, which is the CM's home turf. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has given its ticket to sitting M.P. Rajan Vichare. Both the parties have made prestige issue of winning this important seat.

In Kalyan, Shinde has made sure that his son and sitting M.P. Dr Shrikant Shinde is in the fray again. He is being opposed by Vaishali Darekar, a fire brand activist of the Shiv Sena (UBT) who is well known in the constituency.

In Nashik, Shinde had virtually put his foot down and insisted on sitting M.P. Hemant Godse being fielded again. The NCP led by Ajit Pawar was keen on fielding its senior leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal from Nashik, which is his home district. However, Shinde felt that grave injustice would be done to Godse if he was denied the ticket. It was because of intense in-fighting within the ruling alliance, the candidates for these seat crucial seats could not be finalised.

May 3 is the last date for filing of nomination for the fifth phase of elections wherein people of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik constituencies will vote on May 20.

Shinde was cajoled by his allies to change his candidates in Hingoli and Yavatmal-Washim after their names were declared. It was then speculated that he was under pressure from the BJP and the NCP. But, on Wednesday he proved that he still calls the shots by getting his nominees in Thane, Kalyan and Nashik. In Mumbai, the Shinde Sena will be contesting in two seats.

In Thane, Shinde has got his close associated Naresh Mhaske enter the fray, even though the BJP tried hard in vain to field its MLA Sanjay Kelkar. A meeting was held on Tuesday night at Thane residence of Shinde which was attended by local leaders Pratap Sarnaik, Naresh Mhaske, Ravindra Phatak and Minaxi Shinde.

Late night a consensus was reached to nominate Mhaske. In Nashik Shantigiri Maharaj was confident of getting the ticket from Shinde Sena. The saint had even filed his nomination form.

But the CM finally supported Godse. Meanwhile, Mhaske and Shrikant Shinde visited Shivaji park and paid tributes at the Bal Thackeray memorial and also met Raj Thackeray at his Shivaji Park house and sought his support .