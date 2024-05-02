Mumbai: NGO “Our Children” Organises 40th Children’s Meet With Child As Guests of Honor | | Facebook

Mumbai: Around 2100 children from 34 shelter homes from Mumbai Metropolitan Region gathered at Shanmukhanada Hall on Wednesday to witness A variety program staged by over 750 children from these shelter homes.

The uniqueness of this program is that even the Guests of Honor are invited from amongst these children. 12 year old Ansh Bagdi of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Home, 11 years old Sajid Ali Mahammad of Family Home and 13 years old Deepali Dhule from St Joseph’s Home were the Guests of Honor.

The program was organized by an NGO “Our Children” which was founded by the late S. Ramachandran, has been working for the past 53 years with children residing in child care Institutions.

“THE Idea behind organizing Children’s Meet Program year after year is not only to provide entertainment to children, but also to give them an opportunity to showcase their hidden talent, which we hope will be tapped by public from time to time” said Meena Ramchandran one of the management team Member.

The theme for this year’s Children’s Meet was Lessons from Indian History. ``Hirakani an Extra Ordinary Mother" presented by over 30 children from Additional Children’s Home, Mankhurd, won the Prestigious Rotating Sheild with A cash award of Rs 31000.

“Our Children also focuses and encourages these children to pursue higher studies and extends financial support for their education. Since 2001, over 2000 children were helped to continue their education” said Dr Kavita Sonawane, one of the Trustees of Our Children.