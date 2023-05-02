 Mumbai: Worli's Motilal Sanghi Road to be closed for a month due to cement concretization work; one-way traffic allowed
The said traffic diversion will remain enforced till the end of this month, May.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be undertaking cement concretization work on the Motilal Sanghi Road located in Lotus Colony, Worli, due to which the road will be made into a one-way road, announced the Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday.

“The said road is a narrow road and during the cement concretization work period, if both-way traffic will be continued, it will cause huge traffic congestion. Hence, for traffic management the road will be one way,” said the notification issued by Dr Raju Bhujbal, DCP, Traffic. The northbound of Motilal Sanghi Road – from Lotus Junction to Punam Chambers up to Dr A.B Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic, which means the southbound will remain open for traffic, as usual.

The alternative road made available for diversion is Dr Annie Besant Road where motorists are to take a U-turn from Gafar Khan junction and again regulate on Motilal Sanghi Road.

