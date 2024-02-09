Mumbai: Anticipation Grows For 'BEST Chalo' Premium Bus Services Via Atal Setu

Representational Image

As the daily hustle and bustle between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai continues, commuters eagerly anticipate the prospect of enhanced public transportation options. The focus is on the Atal Setu, India's longest sea link, as plans for 'BEST Chalo' premium bus services gain traction.

Transport enthusiasts, like Rajesh Sharma, express pride in witnessing public transport bodies extending their services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The introduction of premium bus routes on the MTHL is seen as a positive step, providing citizens with an alternative means of travel.

Savitri Shah, a 38-year-old resident of Belapur and a government bank employee, emphasises the need for a comfortable and faster mode of transport. She, along with many others, currently relies on crowded local trains for daily commuting. Similarly, Mayank Vaswani, a 45-year-old resident of Kharghar, echoes this sentiment, highlighting the necessity for an alternate and affordable public transport option to alleviate the strain on local trains.

"The prospect of 'BEST Chalo' premium bus services via Atal Setu presents a promising solution to the commuting challenges faced by thousands of individuals between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. As the wheels of progress turn, commuters eagerly awaiting the day when these premium services become a staple in the daily transit landscape, offering frequent and affordable commute with comfort , efficiency, and connectivity in equal measure" said a Shailendra Kamble, resident of Belapur.

'Chalo Mobility,' in collaboration with BEST, is set to pioneer public transport on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) through its 'BEST Chalo' premium bus services. The proposed route, S-145, will connect Konkan Bhavan in Belapur to the World Trade Centre, traversing the Atal Setu and covering key locations. The aim is to offer a seamless connection between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

While the commencement date has still not been finalised, but sources said Chalo Mobility planning to start premium bus services - 'BEST Chalo'- from 12th February but its depends on the final approval of BEST.

"Chalo Mobility has formally requested permission to operate a premium bus service between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai via 'Atal Setu,'" said an official of BEST adding that feasibility of Chalo's proposal is currently under examination, and a final decision will be made shortly. Initially,

According to sources, Chalo Mobility will start operation of premium bus services between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai with limited buses , number of buses will increase gradually as per demand. Addressing concerns about toll charges, an official of BEST said that they are finalizing the details of the route and fare structure. The emphasis is on creating a well-balanced and economically viable system that caters to the needs of daily commuters.