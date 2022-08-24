Mumbai: Another govinda fighting for life at KEM hospital | Prashant Narvekar

A 20-year-old pizza delivery boy, Prathamesh, is undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital for a cervical spine injury sustained after falling from the seven-tier human pyramid in Ghatkopar on Friday.

He was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, and later the family decided to take him to KEM. According to the doctors, his condition is very critical as all his health parameters are not good.

In this dahi handi, the KEM treated 50 govindas; 40 were treated on an OPD basis, while the rest were hospitalised and five of them are in serious condition. Most of the critical patients were in quadriplegic conditions while few suffered shoulder dislocation.

Speaking about Prathamesh's case, a senior doctor said, “His condition is very critical as his pulse rate is 56 and the only diaphragm is working due to which he can only breathe. Other parts of the body are not working properly. Moreover, he has suffered a crushed cord due to which he is suffering from neurological issues, too. He has also developed hypostatic pneumonia caused by lungs congestion.”

He further said that, currently, there are three more patients who have sustained serious injuries and are under observation. Damage to the C5 spinal cord, as in Prathamesh's case, often results in paralysis of both the upper and lower body, otherwise known as quadriplegia.

By participating in rehabilitative therapies, individuals can learn to adjust, cope, and manage the outcomes of their spinal cord injury, the doctor explained. KEM Hospital dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat said, “Most of the patients had suffered minor injuries due to which they all were treated on an OPD basis.”