Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 12:03 PM IST

Mumbai: Another godman held for Kandivali gangrape

Staff Reporter
The Kandivali police have arrested a self-proclaimed godman in connection with a case of gangrape registered by a 37-year-old woman over 45 days ago. The police have already made two arrests in the matter, wherein the woman was allegedly gangraped between 2011 and 2020. As per the cops, the woman was under stress and was asked to approach the godmen for help. After the woman diligently followed their instructions, they gained her trust and allegedly raped her. One more person is wanted in the case.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 12:03 PM IST
