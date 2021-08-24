Mumbai: Another case registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane in Thane over his 'slap' remark on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Another case has been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane in Naupada, Thane on his remarks against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The case has been registered under Section 500, 505 (2), 153-B (1)(c)," said the Thane Police.

Three FIRs have already been registered against Narayan Rane. The three FIRs have been registered in Raigad, Pune, and Nashik districts.

Today, a sessions court in Ratnagiri rejected the transit anticipatory bail application of Rane while the Bombay High Court has also refused to grant urgent relief to Narayan Rane who had sought quashing of the multiple FIRs filed against him.

Narayan Rane's arrest is still under process after Ratnagiri Police took him to Sangmeshwar police station but was later moved to Mahad Police station.

In a day of fast-paced developments, a team of police personnel went to Rane's camp in Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri in the Konkan region, whisked him off to a waiting vehicle and took him to the local police station for the other arrest-related formalities amidst tight security.

The sensational happenings came barely a couple of hours after Rane sharply dared that "nobody could do anything to him" or prevent him from "moving around freely".

Rane, whose health seemed to have deteriorated as he suffered from diabetes and hypertension, underwent a preliminary medical checkup and is expected to be taken to Nashik later.

Maharashtra | Another case has been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane in Naupada, Thane. The case has been registered under Section 500, 505 (2), 153-B (1)(c): Thane Police — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

Advertisement

This afternoon, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had dropped hints at the upcoming possibilities, stating that if Rane was arrested, the party had kept a Plan B ready to carry forward the ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

However, while the BJP has categorically rejected Rane's statements, the entire party will solidly stand behind him in the current crisis, Fadnavis assured.

The stunning arrest of Rane - a former Shiv Sena Chief Minister - is likely to trigger further bitterness with the party's former ally, BJP, which went on a downslide after Thackeray joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party-Congress to head the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November 2019.

Even as a police team was closeted with Rane, one of his aides, Pramod Jathar claimed that "no arrest warrant has been produced and the police allegedly pleaded that they were under 'pressure' to arrest Rane in five minutes".

Jathar contended that the police were not following the due protocols, nor showing the arrest warrant or other documents for the same and not revealing under whose alleged 'pressure' they were taking the action.

Angry Rane supporters and BJP activists raised anti-Maharashtra government slogans and threatened to block roads and highways till his "illegal arrest" was cancelled.

ALSO READ Nashik top cop issues orders for immediate arrest of Narayan Rane over remarks against Maharashtra...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 05:18 PM IST