Photo

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:03 PM IST

Mumbai: Sena-BJP activists clash over Narayan Rane's 'slap' slur against CM Uddhav Thackeray; see photos & videos

FPJ Web Desk
Narayan Rane supporters protest against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray near Rane's Juhu bungalow on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. | BL Soni

Narayan Rane supporters protest against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray near Rane's Juhu bungalow on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. | BL Soni

Activists of the Shiv Sena's youth wing and the BJP clashed with each other near Union minister Narayan Rane's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday in the wake of his comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, police said.

Stones were pelted from both sides, following which police used cane-charge to disperse the agitators, an official said.

BJP workers had gathered outside Rane's residence in the morning in support of their party leader, while Shiv Sena activists, including women, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane, had assembled outside an office of the Yuva Sena (the party's youth wing), located nearby in Juhu.

Following the incident, the road was blocked from two sides, disrupting traffic in the area.

Rane, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

"It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane and a team of the city police left for Chiplun in Konkan region, where Rane is present now, after a complaint against the Union minister over the remarks.

Here are some visuals from the clash.

BL Soni

BL Soni

BL Soni

BL Soni

BL Soni

BL Soni

BL Soni

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:03 PM IST
