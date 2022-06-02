Mumbai: Anil Parab warns of strict action against dealers, makers of modified e-bikes | File Photo

Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab on Thursday warned that strict action will be taken against e-bike dealers and manufacturers who sell two-wheelers after making illegal alterations.

Speaking to reporters here, Parab said RTO officials in Maharashtra had already checked over 2,000 vehicles and action has been taken against many of them.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had called a meeting about the e-bikes issue earlier in the day, in which it was decided that strict action will be taken against dealers and manufacturers of modified e-bikes, he said.

"No violation of the rule will be tolerated if you want to run these (low-speed e-bikes)," Parab said.

E-bikes with less than 25 kmph speed that don't require registration are being run at higher speed after making some modifications.

E-bikes do not require a permit, licence and helmet. Low speed e-bikes are generally considered a substitute for bicycles, but there were several complaints that they were run at a high speed, Parab said.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on dealers for selling e-vehicles that are illegally modified, while manufacturers are fined Rs 100 crore for making such two-wheelers, he said.

If e-bikes are parked haphazardly on roads, the police will tow these vehicles and action will be taken against owners for obstructing traffic, Parab added.

Meanwhile, a transport department official said Maharashtra has around 93,000 registered electric bikes among over one lakh e-vehicles.

RTO offices across the state have launched a drive against e-bikes that are violating rules.

According RTO sources, they have checked over 2,200 e-bikes during the drive so far, of which more than 600 bikes have been found violating the rule.

