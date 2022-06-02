 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Active cases of Covid under NMMC cross 200

While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
BL Soni/ FPJ Photo

While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction.

In the 10 days week, more than 260 new cases of Covid have been reported in civic jurisdiction. The number of new cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. The number of active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 208 on June 1.

On June 1, a total of 76 new cases of COVID were reported under the civic jurisdiction. However, 21 patients were also discharged.

At present, the number of active cases stands at 206 of which 176 patients are getting treatment at home. After almost two months, the number of active cases crossed 200.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their work and other purposes.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

New cases of Covid in the last week

June 1—76 cases

May 31—29 cases

May 30—18 cases

May 29—23 cases

May 28—29 cases

May 27—32 cases

May 26—21 cases

May 25—20 cases

May 24—12 cases

Read Also
Mumbai logs 700 plus COVID-19 cases; active tally crosses 2,900
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Active cases of Covid under NMMC cross 200

RECENT STORIES

DGCA slaps Vistara with 10 lakh fine for letting 'improperly trained' pilot land aircraft

DGCA slaps Vistara with 10 lakh fine for letting 'improperly trained' pilot land aircraft

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.68 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.68 crore

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Central Railway to open pod hotel services at CSMT this month

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Central Railway to open pod hotel services at CSMT this month

Rename Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar: BJP MLC Padalkar to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Rename Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar: BJP MLC Padalkar to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thane: Man gets life term for killing his factory owner's wife

Thane: Man gets life term for killing his factory owner's wife