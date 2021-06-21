Mumbai: Andheri subway to remain shut between 10 pm and 6 am till September 30

Mumbai: In view of waterlogging during monsoon in the low lying areas of Andheri Subway, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday issued a notification stating that the subway will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian movement from June 21 to September 30 between 10 pm and 6 am.

Police claimed that it is highly dangerous to travel through the subway at night, especially during heavy rains, as it could prove fatal.

The notification by the traffic department read, "Due to waterlogging during the rainy season, it becomes highly risky for the motor vehicles and pedestrians at Andheri subway. For this purpose, the Andheri subway will be closed for all movement of vehicles and pedestrians." Furthermore, police also suggested alternative routes for motorists that they can take amid this subway closure.

"The motorists are advised to take the Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover Bridge in Jogeshwari, Milan Subway in Vakola and Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri for east-west connectivity during the night time, between 10 pm and 6 am," said Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Western Suburbs.

During the intense spells of rains in the last couple of weeks and amid Cyclone Tauktae, there were major waterlogging issues at Andheri subway, due to which it was rendered shut until the water subsided.