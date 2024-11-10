Mumbai: ANC Seizes 594 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.36 Crore, Arrests 4 Drug Suppliers In Kandivali

Representational Image | File

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Kandivali unit, has arrested four alleged drug suppliers and seized 594 grams of heroin valued at Rs2.36 crore in the international market. They were arrested from the Malad and Malvani areas on Saturday.

The accused, in their forties, hail from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. They are suspected of smuggling drugs into Mumbai. The ANC officials are working to identify possible recipients of the seized contraband.

In the past 10 months, the ANC has confiscated a whopping 3,010 kg of drugs valued at Rs55 crore. According to the Mumbai police, 68 cases have been registered and 146 people have been arrested as part of this anti-drug campaign.