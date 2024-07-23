Mira Bhayandar: ANC Arrests 2, Including Tanzanian Woman, With Mephedrone Worth ₹2 Crore

The seized MD drugs |

Mira Bhayandar: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has arrested two people including a woman hailing from Tanzania who were found to be in possession of narcotic substance mephedrone (MD) worth more than Rs. 2 crore.

Acting on an information, the ANC led by police inspector- Amar Marathe laid a trap near the regional transport office (RTO) in the Ghodbunder area and apprehended the peddlers who have been identified as- Saud Siraj Syed (37) and Sabrina Nuzumbi (34). Upon frisking the team found 1009 grams of MD which was stuffed in their sack bags. The value of the seized contraband is pegged at Rs.2.01 crore.

While Saud is a resident of Beverly Park in Mira Road, Sabrina who hails from Kariakoo village of Dar-es-Salaam region in Tanzania was presently staying in the Pragati Nagar area of Nallasopara. While both were booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, an additional charge under section 14A of the Foreigners Act, 1946 for entry into the country without obtaining a permit from the authorities.

It is suspected that Sabrina’s visa had already expired and she was staying in the country in an unauthorised manner. Apart from running a background check to gather information about their suspected involvement in other similar offences, the ANC is also trying to ascertain the source of the consignment and potential buyers. Meanwhile both have been remanded to custody after they were produced before the court on Monday.