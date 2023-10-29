Mumbai: Amid Rising Air Pollution, BMC Seeks To Cancel Registration Of 50 Illegal Debris Transport Vehicles In Malad

File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has focused on preventing illegal dumping of construction debris as one of the measures to prevent air pollution. However, it was noticed that despite an imposing fine of ₹20,000, construction debris transportation is carried out without any fear in Malad. So, the BMC's P North ward has sent a list of 50 such vehicles and has requested the state transport commissioner to cancel their registration.

Currently, there are around 6,000 construction sites in the city. For the last few years, the BMC has been struggling to prevent illegal dumping of debris on roads. Especially during night, construction debris is dumped on roads by unknown people. Recently, the civic administration has instructed the ward officials to form a special squad to keep an eye on such illegal activities in their respective wards. P North ward has already imposed a ₹20,000 fine on 50 such vehicles, but they still continue to carry illegal debris.

The P North ward had sent a letter to the state transport commissioner on Saturday, with the list of those vehicles' registration numbers. The letter says, “In this regard, this office has already taken action since last year on various vehicles transporting debris without construction and demolition permission. These vehicles were also found without covering, having dirty tyres, and spreading dust while carrying the debris. As per the BMC norms, this office has already imposed a penalty of ₹20,000 on each vehicle, but they continue to carry debris illegally.”

The letter further stated, "It has already requested various authorities, including deputy commissioners of police and traffic division and RTO to take action against these vehicles. But it is found that these vehicles are still carrying the debris illegally. If very strict action such as cancelling their registration will create a threat to them and their activity may stop."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)