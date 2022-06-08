Mumbai: Amid COVID-19 surge, BMC puts three jumbo centres on alert

Mumbai: BKC jumbo COVID-19 centre | (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Making elaborate arrangements for the Covid surge, the BMC has kept three jumbo centres – Bandra Kurla Complex, Malad and NSCI-Worli – on alert.

The civic body has instructed them to check all the medical equipment to avoid any shortage. On a cautionary note, BMC administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has already directed all jumbos to be adequately staffed.

Senior health officials said they have prioritised Malad-based jumbo centre as they had dismantled Dahisar and Kanjurmarg facilities, and Goregaon’s NESCO centre after the cases slumped up to the point of zero admissions. However, these centres have been asked to be ready as they may be made operational anytime, while the jumbos at BKC, Malad and Seven Hills are still functional.

“We have started checking basic medical facilities. Since February, there has been no admission to most of the centres due to which very limited manpower was used,” said Dr Prashant Mishra, head of Malad jumbo Covid care centre. Neelam Andrade from NESCO jumbo centre said they have received communication to report on full availability of manpower.

