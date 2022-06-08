Mumbai: Bhandup water purification plant secured to prevent flooding

Representative Image | PTI

Flooding caused in the Bhandup water purification complex due to heavy rainfall last year had disrupted the water supply in the city for a few days.

To avoid a similar incident this monsoon, the BMC has undertaken remedial measures like the construction of a security wall adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and strengthening storm water drains.

In addition, dewatering pumps have been installed so that rainwater recedes faster.

Bhandup’s water purification complex is the largest treatment plant in Asia with a cumulative filtration capacity of 2,810 million litre per day. Recalling the earlier incident, an official from the BMC’s hydraulics department said that the rainwater had to be literally pumped out manually and the filtration and pumping system was cleaned.

“The BMC has appointed a consultant who recommended some remedial measures (aforementioned) to avoid the ingress of water into the plant. In case water gets accumulated, dewatering pumps will help."

Read Also Mumbai Metro One completes 8 years of service