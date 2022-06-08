Mumbai Metro One completes 8 years of service

Mumbai Metro | File

Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One successfully completed 8 years of operations of India’s first PPP metro rail project. Entering the MRTS space largely managed by public sector organizations, Mumbai Metro One has already proven to be a case study in the industry.

With tremendous focus on operational efficiency, technological innovation and customer centricity, Mumbai Metro One has become a lifeline in the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor.

Being Mumbai’s first Metro, the operator has been able to imbibe the Metro culture among the commuters and educate people about working of Metro system.

MMOPL has been aptly reciprocated by Mumbaikars who have showered their love, support, appreciation and sense of belonging on various platforms.

The ridership numbers have been a testimony to this affection. Milestones achieved over 8 years:

Year Milestone (Lakhs)

1 918

2 1,843

3 2,919

4 4,127

5 5,489

6 6,556

7 6,681

8 7,210

Mumbai Metro One delivered 8.8 Lakh trips with more than 99% punctuality. Rain or shine Mumbai Metro One has always turned out be a savior of Mumbaikars. In these 8 years of operations 16 trains of Mumbai Metro One have delivered nearly 1 Cr. km of journey around 6.25 Lakh kms by each train.

Year Journey Milestone (in Lakh kms)

1 14.6

2 28.9

3 43.0

4 57.2

5 72.1

6 84.3

7 89.0

8 98.5

We are extremely happy to reach milestone of providing delightful customer experience to 710 million commuters in last 8 years of our journey. We appreciate the overwhelming affection provided to us by Mumbaikars who helped us become a lifeline in Versova – Andheri – Ghatkopar.

The people of Mumbai have always reciprocated our gesture and kept our spirits high. Mumbai Metro One has set a record by carrying 5.2 lakh commuters a day proving capabilities; full credit again goes to our esteemed customers who have been kind enough to extend their support. We are confident to receive similar cooperation in the future as well.

Major achievements in 8 years

• India’s first metro to launch Mobile QR ticketing – 17th Nov 2017

Mobile QR ticketing allowed commuters to book tickets at their own convenience from anywhere and travel hassle free on Mumbai Metro One.

• India’s first metro line with Solar roofs – 1st Nov 2017

Installation of rooftop solar panels with capacity of 3 MWp at all 12 metro stations and metro depot.

• India’s first loyalty program in MRTS, “Metro Rewards”- 28th Dec 2018

“Metro Rewards" is a unique loyalty program of Mumbai Metro One that offers benefits to its commuters by making them earn points by travelling with metro, which can be redeemed for various offers by partner brands.

• Paper QR Ticket “Innovative Ticketing” – 16th Jan 2020

Paper QR (quick response) tickets introduced to achieve the goal of discontinuing the use of plastic tokens & hence eliminating plastic-based pollution as a green and sustainable initiative. Paper QR Ticket is also the first to be implemented in Mumbai’s public transport system which enables ticketing transactions two times faster than the plastic token issuance.

• Unlimited Trip Pass “To give more flexibility & affordable rides to Metro commuters” – 23rd Jan 2020

This Unlimited Pass enables travel for commuters for hassle-free unlimited trips within the chosen stations, so that one doesn’t needs to buy tickets daily.

• MOULD “Metro One Universe of Learning & Development” – 28th Feb 2020

In efforts to establish Mumbai Metro One as a knowledge organization, inaugurated

"MOULD " (Metro One Universe of Learning & Development) Center to impart classroom & practical training to all upcoming Metro lines in Mumbai.

• WhatsApp e-Ticket – 15th April 2022

Mumbai Metro One took major green initiative in the field of e-ticketing. Continuing with its tradition of innovation and providing world class customer experience, R-Infra’s Mumbai Metro One became the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) in the world offering e-ticket on WhatsApp.

• Retail brands in Metro

Mumbai Metro One has attracted several top brands like Bisleri, LIC, IndusInd Bank, Jumbo King, Burger King, Aurelia, Peter England, Wagh Bakri, Monginis, Kotak Bank to name a few.

• Brands in Advertising

Many top brands have partnered with Mumbai Metro One. MasterCard, Vivo, Medimix, LIC, Bisleri, IndusInd Bank, Tecno, Ikea, Amazon to name a few.

