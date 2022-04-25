Mumbai: Ambernath builder escapes unhurt after being fired upon by unknown assailant

In a shocking incident that took place in broad daylight, a builder was fired upon by an unknown assailant in Ambernath on Sunday. The builder, fortunately, escaped unhurt after which he went to the police station to report a complaint. The Ambernath police have registered a case into the matter under arms act and started an investigation.

The incident was captured on the builder's office CCTV camera. The Ambernath builder has been identified as Kamruddin Khan.

Jagdish Satav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ambernath Police station said, "Kamaruddin Khan has an office in the society Mukul Palam in Khojgaon in Ambernath (West) and that is where the incident took place. Kamaruddin was sitting in his office, which is on the ground floor of the building, around noon when an unidentified assailant fired two shots at him from his office window. However, the bullets missed him and instead hit the wall."

"Khan has been having disputes with another builder for the past few years over a site in the same area, this attack could be related to it," the officer added.

The Ambernath police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 506 (2) and Arms Act 3 (25) and also investigating whether the attack was caused by a business dispute or a personal dispute.

