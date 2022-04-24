Goa: One arrested with ganja worth Rs 2.7 lakh in Margao

The Margao Police late Friday night conducted a raid near the Sulabh toilet block near the Margao fire station and seized from a person 2.7 kilogram of green colour leafy substance suspected to be ganja.

The value of the drugs is estimated to be around Rs 2.70 lakh in the market.

Acting on a tip off, the Margao police team led by PI Sachin Narvekar conducted the raid near the toilet block and detained a 27-year old person, Shane Demorias. Upon a search, the team allegedly found in his possession 2.7 kg of the green colour leafy substance suspected to be ganja valued around Rs 2.7 lakh.

The accused has since been arrested.

The raid was conducted by Margao Town Police Station team comprising of PSI Virag Pawar, ASI Dilkush N Velip, Goraknath Gawas, Shamir Nagnuri, Vishal Prabhu, Kalpesh Kholkar under the supervision of PI Margao Town PS. Sachin S Narvekar and SDPO, Margao Gurudas Kadam.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:59 AM IST