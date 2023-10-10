 Mumbai: Ambadas Danve Warns BMC Chief Of Agitation If Funds Are Not Distributed To Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs In Next Few Days
UBT leaders asked commissioner Chahal that how can a Guardian Minister interfere in the administration's work? Danve also demanded an office in the BMC headquarters as guardian minister.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Opposition leader in legislative assembly, Ambadas Danve had a meeting with BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and reminded him that UBT Shiv Sena MLAs and former corporators didn't get any development fund. Danve warned the Commissioner that if funds will not be distributed in the next few days, Shiv Sena style agitation at ward level will be done.

Along  with the Danve, MLA Ajay Choudhary, Whip Sunil Prabhu, Anil Parab, Sanjay Potnis, MLA Sachin Ahir, MLA Sunil Shinde and Ravindra Waikar were also present. 

Inadequate staff in BMC-run hospitals and lack of basic facilities

BMC administration is doing "injustice" to the citizens of UBT Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs by denying them development funds. They also discussed issues of inadequate staff in BMC-run hospitals and lack of basic facilities in Mumbai.   

Danve demands an office in BMC headquarters

UBT leaders asked commissioner Chahal that how can a Guardian Minister interfere in the administration's work? Danve also demanded an office in the BMC headquarters as guardian minister. 

Danve had submitted his representation to the commissioner. In the letter he had mentioned various demands like reinstatement of  administrative rights of BMC run hospital deans. He also demanded improvement of roads and sanitation in coastal areas of the Worli Koliwada in Mumbai. 

Ambadas Danve also visited Mangal Prabhat Lodha's office in BMC headquarters. He met former corporators of BJP in the office.



