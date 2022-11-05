Mumbai: All Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro barricades to be removed  by April 2024

All Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro barricades to be removed by Apr’24 | File Photo

Mumbai: ‘Mumbai is upgrading’ barricades put up since October 2016 for Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro will begin going away from Mumbai’s road starting this month.

During the next one and a half years, in a phased manner, all the construction barricades will be taken away and the roads as well as pavements will be ready to be reclaimed by Mumbaikars. This will provide a major relief to pedestrians, commuters, motorists, shopkeepers, office spaces and residents.

Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) said, “From this November till next October, the barricade removal process will go on at different locations in a phased manner. Certain roads will be reinstated partially by March 2023, some by June."

"Our attempt is to reinstate maximum roads before the 2023 monsoon. Only some sections would remain, where barricade withdrawal will happen by October, these would be towards South Mumbai, that is the metro line’s second phase,” said the MD.

Will be split in two phases

The 33.5-km line has been split into two phases, that are, SEEPZ to Bandra Kurla Complex (first phase) and Bandra Kurla Complex to Colaba (second phase).

Later this and next months, part of the barricades will be removed at SEEPZ, Marol Naka, MIDC, Vidyanagari, Dharavi and Vidhan Bhavan Stations. Between January and before the onset of 2023 monsoon, all the barriers will be withdrawn from SEEPZ, Marol Naka, MIDC, Sahar Road, Santacruz, Vidyanagari, Bandra Kurla Complex and Dharavi stations.

The arterial roads of Lady Jamshedji Road at Mahim and Shitaladevi as well as Gokhale Road will be completely cleared of the blockades by December 2023.

Most of the barriers will be removed after monsoon

Immediately after the next monsoon, most of the barriers will be taken away except for a few at the locations of Acharya Atre, Science Museum, Girgaon, Hutatma Chowk and Churchgate stations.

The partial road blocks would have been removed a month ago, had the monsoon withdrawal not got extended. Prior to taking off the barricades, there is a long list of works to be carried out to make the road worthy for public, such as removing the anchor points and deck support systems, filling up the cavity, strengthening the road layer and laying of road either with cement-concrete or asphalt followed with it’s curing duration.

The first phase will be commissioned for public use in December 2023 and the balance part of the corridor from July 2024.