Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & crew onboard Cinema Special FTR train to promote 'Bachchan Pandey'

Taking forward the legacy of Promotion and Publicity of Art, Culture, Cinema, Television and Sports through FTR trains on the lines of Exhibition Special Trains, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd has now associated once again with a leading films production house to promote cinema.

Interactions with the people in the film industry and artists have led to believe that there is unbridled enthusiasm amongst artistes and the film fraternity alike for the promotion of their work.

In pursuance of the mandate for the promotion of 'Art, Culture and Cinema', IRCTC is proud to mention the operating of a Cinema Special FTR train for the promotion of the movie, 'Bachchan Paandey’.

The train was registered by IRCTC on request from the movie production house. The train witnessed travel by the lead star cast, production team as well as the media. The train was vinyl wrapped with creative artwork of the upcoming bollywood movie Bachchan Pandey.

The special train was operated between Mumbai Central and New Delhi on March 14th 2022, with halts at Borivali, Surat and Kota. The train departed Mumbai Central at 4 pm and reached New Delhi the next morning with a composition of five coaches comprising one first AC, two-second AC, one-third AC, one chair car coach and one pantry car for catering services.

The operation of such FTR special trains on one hand was to promote Art, Culture, Sports and Cinema through the medium of trains and on the other to generate a source of additional revenue as well as open new opportunities for IRCTC and the Indian Railways.

The entire star cast comprising of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandes and crew along with the media had a great time on-board with lots of fun activities, media interaction etc.

IRCTC, in coordination with Railways, shall endeavour in future to provide a fine travel experience with the operation of this kind of FTR Trains for the Promotion and Publicity of Art, Culture, Sports, Cinema, Television.

