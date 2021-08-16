Indian Railways begins assured transit time services with Gateway Rail

The Indian Railways ran first train under the new freight express scheme which assures transit times from inland container depots (ICDs) to maritime ports with Gateway Rail's export train service on the Independence Day.

The train left from ICD Garhi-Harsaru and reached Mundra port within a record 22 hours 10 minutes.

"With this, Gateway Rail offers the lowest transit time among all the ICDs in NCR, from our ICD Garhi-Harsaru to the three west coast ports of Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Pipavav," said Chairman and Managing Director Prem Kishan Gupta.

"This will not only help in improving service levels for our customers, but also attract new exporters in the NCR region to ICD Garhi-Harsaru. In addition, this also increases the overall competitiveness of rail transport over road." Gateway Rail Freight Ltd is a subsidiary of Gateway Distriparks Ltd and handles all rail operations of the Gateway group.

It provides inter-modal logistics and operates its own rail-linked ICDs at Gurugram, Faridabad, Ludhiana, and Viramgam. It also operates a domestic terminal at Mumbai.

The company operates a fleet of 31 trains and 335 owned road trailers at its terminals.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 08:57 PM IST