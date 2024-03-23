Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Gold & Diamonds Worth ₹10 Cr In 8 Different Cases |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 5.36 crore, diamonds valued at Rs 3.75 crore, 2.59 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 1.49 crore, totally valued at Rs 10.60 crore across eight different cases from March 20 till March 22.

According to the Customs, based on intelligence about movement of foreign currency and diamonds at the departure area of the international airport, on 20.03.2024, Customs officers ascertained that one of the suspects was travelling from Mumbai to Bangkok and accordingly officers kept discreet surveillance in the departure area.

"The suspect along with another passenger travelling with the suspect were intercepted. Detailed examination of the baggage of these passengers resulted in recovery of foreign currency (consisting of USD, UK Pound, Euro and NZ Dollars) which was ingeniously concealed in the compartments / stitched layers of fabric made in the back packs kept in their check-in bags, totally amounting to Rs.5.36 Crore," said a Customs official.

He added, "Based on suspicion, the hand bag of another passenger on the same flight was examined which resulted in recovery of three pouches wrapped in black colour adhesive tape, concealed in the pocket of one of the trousers kept therein. These three pouches contained natural/lab grown diamonds totally valued at Rs.3.75 crore. The three passengers have been arrested. Further investigations are in progress."

Gold Found In Passenger's Abdomen

In two other cases, two Indian nationals, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai were intercepted across two different cases and gold jewellery collectively weighing 1589 grams was found concealed on the body of the passenger and clothes worn. "In the fifth case, an Indian national, travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai was intercepted based on specific intel and gold weighing 255 grams (net) was found concealed in the abdomen. In the sixth case, an Indian national, travelling from Muscat to Mumbai was intercepted and gold jewellery weighing 267 grams (net) was found concealed on the body of the passenger," the official said.

In the seventh case, an Indian national, travelling from Kuwait to Mumbai was intercepted and gold jewellery weighing 250 grams (net) was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger. In the eight case, an Indian national, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and gold jewellery weighing 231 grams (net) was found concealed on the body of the passenger.