Mumbai airport: Another video of driver being slapped by security guards at parking lot surfaces, watch here

ON CAMERA: Driver thrashed by security personnel at Mumbai International Airport for allegedly hurling abuses | Screengrab

A fresh video of a driver being thrashed at the parking lot Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has surfaced online.

The undated video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the driver can be seeing arguing with a set of security personnel.

In the video, the security personnel is seen repeatedly slapping the driver after claiming that he abused him.

Another person can be heard in the background saying to the driver "Is there any need to hurl abuses?"

The man can further be heard telling him to think before speaking the next time.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by user AK-47 with the caption, "What is this Security Nuisance going in everyday at MIAL !!! Is this your Standard Operating Procedure?"

Responding to the incident, Mumbai Police said "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM."

Cabbie thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport

Earlier, on March 25, a cab driver was thrashed by private security personnel at the parking lot of Mumbai airport over a scuffle regarding parking.

Six people were arrested on the basis of the statement by the cab driver.

A video from the incident site has also emerged wherein the cab driver and security personnel are seen arguing.

In the video, around five to six security personnels can be seen thrashing the cab driver, who was identified as Dayavan Devare.

According to the Sahar police, the Devare had initially provoked a lady security personnel and verbally abused her, in addition he was also at fault in terms of parking his cab at the airport, for which the security personnel opposed him.