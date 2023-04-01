 WATCH: Cabbie thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Cabbie thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked

WATCH: Cabbie thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked

A video from the incident site has also emerged wherein the cab driver and security personnel are seen arguing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Cabbie thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked | ANI video screengrab

Mumbai: A cab driver was thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport over parking issue. Six people have been arrested on the basis of the statement by the cab driver, police has confirmed.

A video from the incident site has also emerged wherein the cab driver and security personnel are seen arguing. A man is seen mediating in the beginning but soon the argument turned into a clash and the security personnels thrash cab driver.

watch video here:

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST bus driver thrashed, stones pelted at bus by Ola driver and passengers after bus bumps...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Cabbie thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked

WATCH: Cabbie thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked

Navi Mumbai: Table tennis player Swastika Ghosh to train in Japan for Olympics 2024

Navi Mumbai: Table tennis player Swastika Ghosh to train in Japan for Olympics 2024

Thane district collector appeals people not to fall prey to fake websites issuing birth & death...

Thane district collector appeals people not to fall prey to fake websites issuing birth & death...

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Koparkhairane resident loses ₹1.98 lakh to a cyber fraudster

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Koparkhairane resident loses ₹1.98 lakh to a cyber fraudster

Mumbai: Uttan fishing boat intercepted by Indian Navy

Mumbai: Uttan fishing boat intercepted by Indian Navy