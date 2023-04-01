WATCH: Cabbie thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked

Mumbai: A cab driver was thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport over parking issue. Six people have been arrested on the basis of the statement by the cab driver, police has confirmed.
A video from the incident site has also emerged wherein the cab driver and security personnel are seen arguing. A man is seen mediating in the beginning but soon the argument turned into a clash and the security personnels thrash cab driver.
watch video here:
