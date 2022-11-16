Mumbai: BEST bus driver thrashed, stones pelted at bus by Ola driver and passengers after bus bumps into cab | Representative pic

Mumbai: A 56-year-old Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport ( BEST ) undertaking bus driver was manhandled by a Ola driver and two passengers late Monday evening. The cab driver and two passengers onboard his cab created ruckus after the cab was allegedly hit by the bus.

The conductor of the bus called the police after which the police took control of the situation. The Ola cab driver along with one passenger was arrested, while the other passenger involved in the incident is absconding. The police is on a lookout for him.

Bus driver sustains injury

Narrating the incident, senior police inspector, Pravin Patil, Dahisar police station said, “An Ola driver and two passengers got out of their vehicle after the BEST bus allegedly bumped their car. The driver and the passengers started hitting the bus driver and picked up stones which the hurled at the bus. The bus driver has sustained few injuries but is stable. A case has been registered under IPC for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and damaging the public property at the Dahisar police station and all three accused persons."

Out of all the three accused, Sanjiv Singh (47) and Samir Survey (45) have been arrested and are currently in police custody till November 17, added the police. According to BEST official, bus route number 705 was on its way from Dindoshi to Western Park. The incident happened near Dahisar checknaka.

"Bus driver Ramesh Ganpat (56) is quite experience driver. As per the video of the accident, the Ola cab driver suddenly came on its left side as a result of which his car slightly dashed with the front portion of the bus," said the official adding that after the incident the Ola cab driver came out from in his cab and start abusing the driver. When the bus driver opposed him, the cab driver thrashed him. Meanwhile, the two other passengers travelling in the cab came out and start throwing stones on the bus. As a result, both front glasses of the bus were damaged. Glass of several windows were also damaged. When asked about the damaged cost, BEST official said, it will be ascertained only after the bus reaches its Depot. At least four window glasses and both front glasses were found cracked.

