Mumbai: BEST AC bus catches fire, no passenger hurt | FPJ

An air-conditioned bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire in the city's northern suburb of Kandivali on Thursday evening, although no passenger was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

"Fire reported in bus route number A-288 of Magathane Depot while running from Kranti Nagar to Kandivali station East at about 6 PM," said a BEST official.

"On arrival of the bus near Alika Nagar Junction, the Driver observed sparking in Battery. He immediately stopped the bus and rescued the passengers. Meanwhile, a fire broke out. The driver immediately used the fire extinguisher and doused the fire," further added an official of the BEST.

The BEST undertaking provides bus transport within Mumbai limits and also in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar areas.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in an AC BEST bus in Lokhandwala Complex of Kandivali Lokhandwala circle of Mumbai. The fire started in the cabin of the bus driver. The fire has been brought under control. No injuries reported: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/B9FcaSinJh — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022