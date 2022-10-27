Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver arrested for killing man who made fun of his limp

Autorickshaw driver arrested for killing man who made fun of his limp in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: The Vanrai police in Mumbai's Goregaon (East) detained a 45-year-old rickshaw driver on Wednesday after he reportedly killed a 32-year-old man on Tuesday night by slashing him with a pocket knife because the victim used to tease and harass him.

Around 11 pm on Tuesday, the incident occurred in front of a Chinese restaurant at Hanuman Tekdi, Mulund Link Road in Goregaon (East). The dead Mukesh Zhanjare, 32, was reportedly seated at the location when rickshaw driver Tej Bahadur Morya, 45, arrived to pick up food, according to the police.

Attacked him by nail cutter

Morya used to limp because of a handicap in his right leg caused by an accident. According to the authorities, Zhanjare began making fun of him, insulting him, and making remarks about his leg. Morya pulled out a nail cutter that was actually a pocket knife as the two engaged in a physical struggle. According to the authorities, he used the pocket knife to stab Zhanjare in the chest, stomach, ears, and area above the eye.

Zhanjare was taken to a trauma centre in Jogeshwari, where he passed away on Wednesday around 12.35 a.m. Morya had no prior arrests, according to the police, but Zhanjare had one drug-related booking. Both the victim and the deceased, according to the police, were from the same neighbourhood and had a history of animosity.

A police officer said, “The police have collected the blood-stained clothes of the victim and the accused.”