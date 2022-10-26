Indore: Cable operator stabbed to death, eight family members injured in group clash

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A cable operator was stabbed to death while eight of his family members were injured following a clash with another family over an old rivalry in the Palasia area on Diwali night.

The brother of the deceased had gone there to greet the accused family’s neighbour on the occasion of Diwali when members of the accused’s family attacked him. Later, they also attacked his brother and other family members with knives and iron rods and injured eight of them.

The heavy police force was deployed at the MY Hospital as family members of the deceased had gathered there in large numbers and also created a ruckus over there.

Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that the incident took place in Badi Gwaltoli area at around 12.30 am. The deceased was identified as Jagveer Singh Chowdhary (36). Ongoing investigation revealed that Jagveer’s brother Ranveer had gone to greet a person, who is the neighbour of the accused Ashok Borasi, on the occasion of Diwali. There, Ashok started an argument with Ranveer and attacked him with a stick, and Ranveer received an injury on his head. When Jagveer came to know that his brother Ranveer had been injured, he reached the spot and Ashok stabbed him in the chest with a knife due to which he died.

Police have arrested Ashok and four others in connection with the incident.

After the incident, there was a clash between the two families in which 8 members of Jagveer’s family including a woman and a child got injured.

They were immediately rushed to MY Hospital, where family members of the deceased created a ruckus and a heavy police force was sent to control the situation.

The police officers talked with the family members of the deceased and assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused.

Ranveer and some of his family members are undergoing treatment in the hospital and the police have recorded their statements.

Incident due to an old rivalry

Amarjit Chowdhary, younger brother of the deceased, informed media persons that they were having an old rivalry with the accused. He said Ashok’s family attacked them last year and he and Jagveer had suffered fractures in their hands.

Amarjit said the dispute started over parking a vehicle in the area. He alleged that after last year’s attack, he had lodged a complaint with the police but the police didn’t take action against the accused. He gave a written complaint to the police on several occasions but no action was taken against the accused. On Monday night, his family was again attacked by the accused with swords and iron rods. Police said an investigation is on in the case.

