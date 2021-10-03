Mumbai: Airoli to Katai Naka road project to cut down travel distance by 10 km

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) has undertaken 12.30-km elevated road project from Airoli to Katai Naka. This new road project is expected to cut down the travel distance between Kalyan-Dombivali and Mumbai by 10 km. Further improving the connectivity between Mumbai to Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, and Dombivali MIDC areas, as per the MMRDA's project planning.

The said project will mainly help to resolve the traffic congestion of Airoli, Thane-Belapur Road, Mahape Junction & NH-4 which has become a pain for daily commuters. As currently, the commuter needs to take a detour from Mahape or Thane, which adds to the travel time on the congested stretch. lt starts from Airoli (Airoli Mulund Creek bridge at Airoli end ) to Katai Naka.

Meanwhile for the easy execution of the project, MMRDA has divided the said project into three phases. Phase-I is further divided into two parts

Part one involves the elevated Road which start from Thane Belapur road to NH -4 Mumbra End of 935 metres. Of which the 635 metres length falls in Navi Mumbai Corporation area and 278 metre comes in Thane Municipal Corporatiön area.

While the part 2 includes Tunnel Road which starts from Central MIDC road to NH-4 Mumbra End. The Tunnel area is 1,690 metres having Twin Tunnel and balance Length 1,020 metres in open cut. The said tunnel passes through Parsik Hill.

The Phase-II of the main project comprises construction of Elevated Road between Mulund-Airoli Creek Bridge (Airoli End) and Thane-Belapur

Road having 3+3 Lane of main viaduct up to Thane Belapur Road along with 2 Ramps for Up & Down of 3 lanes each that will be connected to the existing road of Airoli —Mulund Bridge (Airoli side) of 3.43 km.

While Phase-III work scope includes construction of elevated Road between NH-4 to Katai Naka and the length of the road is 6.29 Km.

According to the MMRDA it is expected to complete Phase-I of Elevated road by March 22 and Tunnel road by March 23 and Phase-II of Elevated road by December 22. While the Phase III of Elevated road, is in stage of tendering process.

The estimated cost for phase I of Elevated road is amounting to Rs 144.47crore and Tunnel road is Rs 237.55 crore. The phase II of Elevated road, the cost is Rs.275.90 crore.

