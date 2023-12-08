Mumbai Air Pollution: City Witnesses Sunny Skies; AQI Remains Moderate At 140 | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies in the morning on Friday. Mumbai witnessed a slight rise in the temperatures for the past few days, however weather agencies have predicted the arrival of winter in the upcoming week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Friday are likely to be between 22°C to 28°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 24.2°C while the humidity was 77%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 140.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 111 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 88 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 110 AQI Moderate

BKC: 141 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 107 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 108 AQI Moderate

Worli: 66 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 117 AQI Moderate