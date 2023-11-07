 Mumbai Air Pollution: City Continues To See Haze-Filled Morning As Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 145; BKC, Colaba & Malad Breathe Poor Air
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality 'poor' with AQI 215, mercury at 22.2°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The city continued to witness a hazy atmosphere in the morning on Tuesday, following the pattern since past few days. Mumbai has been reeling under the cover of rising air pollution for past few months. However, the civic body has been taking measures to curb air pollution and improve air quality throughout the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency predicted that the city and suburbs will see bright skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be between 23°C to 29°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 23.6°C while the humidity was 78%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 145.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 217 AQI Poor

Andheri: 127 AQI Moderate

Malad: 205 AQI Poor

BKC: 208 AQI Poor

Borivali: 118 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 166 AQI Moderate

Worli: 85 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 137 AQI Moderate

