Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Takes Major Leap As NHSRCL Signs Contract For Electrification

In a significant stride towards the realisation of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) marked a pivotal moment on February 8th by signing a contract agreement with the M/s Sojitz & L&T Consortium. "This collaboration is set to execute Electrical works under the EW-1 package, laying the foundation for the electrification of the high-speed rail corridor" said an official.

An overview of the agreement

The agreement encompasses the Design, Manufacture, Supply, Construction, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of a state-of-the-art 2 x 25 kV Electrification System, tailored for speeds up to 320 km/h. Leveraging the renowned Japanese Shinkansen technology, the EW-1 works will include essential components such as 14 Traction Substations (TSS), 11 Sectioning Posts (SP), 19 Sub-Sectioning Posts (SSP), and 1 Auto Transformer Post (ATP). The Overhead Equipment (OHE) will span 508 route km of double line, with additional infrastructure comprising three depots in Surat, Sabarmati, and Thane.

Under this agreement, a comprehensive Distribution System with an 11 kV backbone and over 125 substations will be established, accompanied by the construction of Associated Civil Utility Buildings, Training Institute Equipment, and other essential elements. This expansive scope of work covers the entire MAHSR corridor, encompassing approximately 508 km.

According to a senior officer, execution of the EW-1 package not only sets a precedent for efficient collaboration between NHSRCL and the consortium but also heralds the incorporation of cutting-edge Japanese Shinkansen technology in India's first bullet train project. With a focus on speed, efficiency, and reliability, this venture represents a leap forward in the country's infrastructure development.

"As the project progresses, the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail aims to redefine travel experiences, offering passengers a swift and advanced mode of transportation. The successful implementation of the electrification works under the EW-1 package paves the way for future milestones in this ambitious endeavour, marking a historic chapter in the evolution of India's high-speed rail network" further added officials.

The signing ceremony, attended by key stakeholders such as the Managing Director of NHSRCL, Directors, senior officers of NHSRCL, and representatives from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan (MLIT), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japanese embassy, and Japan HSR Electric Engineering Company, signifies a strengthened partnership between India and Japan.

In a bustling display of progress, the construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Bullet Train Station is well underway, with 681 dedicated laborers and supervisors working tirelessly day and night. Anticipating the project's evolution, the workforce is expected to peak at a staggering 6000 individuals.

"The expansive 4.8-hectare site is witnessing the implementation of the bottom-up construction method. Excavation, currently at a depth of 32 meters, involves an impressive volume of approximately 18 lakh cubic meters of soil" said an official.

"To ensure the safety of this extensive excavation, a robust ground support system has been implemented, featuring 3382 secant piles ranging from 17 to 21 meters in depth. The excavation progress is complemented by the concurrent installation of soil anchors at specific intervals, ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters" further added officials.

The station's construction marks a pivotal moment as it moves from groundwork to concrete structures, symbolizing a significant step towards the realization of the high-speed rail project. As the project continues to advance, the BKC Bullet Train Station stands as a testament to engineering prowess and collaborative effort in India's infrastructural development.

The construction works of India's first-ever 21 km long underground including 7 km undersea in full swing

The construction works of India's first-ever 21 km long underground including 7 km undersea , part of the Bullet Train Project in Mumbai is now in full swing.

At the heart of the construction efforts are Shaft-1 and Shaft-2, situated at the BKC bullet train station and Vikhroli, respectively. "Shaft-1 boasts a depth of 36 meters, with 100% completion of secant piling work, while excavation is currently underway. Simultaneously, Shaft-2 in Vikhroli, also at a depth of 36 meters, has seen full swing construction, with 100% piling work accomplished. This shaft will play a pivotal role in directing tunnel boring machines towards BKC and Ghansoli" said Sushma Gaur, spokesperson of National High Speed Rail Corporation ( NHSRCL).

"Shaft-3 at Sawli near Ghansoli has also commenced construction, featuring a depth of 39 meters, and excavation operations are in full swing. Meanwhile, at the endpoint in Shilphata, portal work has initiated, marking the conclusion of the impressive 21 km long tunnel" she said

Asked about challenges, an official said, The complexity of constructing the shafts is addressed through meticulous planning and execution.

An officials highlight the use of multiple controlled blasting techniques with noise and air pollution prevention measures to minimize disturbance to the environment and neighboring populations. Given that the construction sites are situated in areas with high population density and adjacent utilities like pipelines, electrical installations, and other infrastructure projects, the focus remains on ensuring minimal disruption.

"To expedite progress, the construction of the Additionally Driven Intermediate Tunnel (ADIT) portal is in full swing. This portal serves as an additional access point to the underground/undersea tunnel, streamlining construction efforts. Various supporting facilities, including gantry cranes, labor colonies, and site offices, are being concurrently developed to provide a conducive environment for the construction teams" further added officials.

The proposed tunnel will be a single tube, accommodating twin tracks for both up and down directions. A total of 39 equipment rooms at 37 locations will be strategically positioned adjacent to the tunnel. Notably, Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) with an impressive 13.6-meter diameter cutter head are being employed, deviating from the conventional 5-6 meter diameter heads used in urban tunnels. Three TBMs will cover approximately 16 km of the tunnel, while the remaining 5 km will be constructed using the innovative New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

According to NHSRCL, this pioneering tunnel will plunge to depths ranging from 25 to 57 meters from ground level, with the most profound construction point reaching 114 meters below the Parsik hill near Shilphata. The strategic placement of three shafts at BKC, Vikhroli, and Sawli, along with an inclined shaft of 42 meters at Ghansoli and a tunnel portal at Shilphata, facilitates the intricate construction process.