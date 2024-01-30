Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 28 Seismometers For ‘Early Earthquake Detection System’ Will Be Installed On High-Speed Rail Line |

Mumbai: First Time in Bharat, 28 Seismometers for ‘Early Earthquake Detection System’ will be installed for the Bullet Train project (Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor) to ensure the safety of passengers and critical infrastructure during earthquakes.

"This Early Earthquake Detection System, based on Japanese Shinkansen technology, will detect earthquake-induced tremors through primary waves and enable an automatic power shutdown. Emergency brakes will be activated when the power shutdown is detected and the trains running in the affected area shall stop" said an official of National High Speed Rail Corporation.

According to National High Speed Rail Corporation, out of the 28 seismometers, 22 will be installed along the alignment. Eight will be in Maharashtra—Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar—and fourteen will be in Gujarat—Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahembadad, and Ahmedabad. Seismometers will be installed in Traction Sub-Stations and Switching Posts along the alignment.

6 Seismometers To Be Set Up In Earthquake Prone Zones

"The remaining six seismometers (termed as inland seismometers) will be installed in earthquake-prone areas—Khed, Ratnagiri, Latur, and Pangri in Maharashtra, and Adesar and Old Bhuj in Gujarat. The areas near the MAHSR alignment, where earthquakes greater than 5.5 magnitudes have occurred in the past 100 years, were surveyed by Japanese experts. After a detailed survey and soil suitability study through a micro tremor test, the above sites were selected" said an official.

“Enhancing safety on the Bullet Train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, 28 seismometers, inspired by Japanese Shinkansen technology, will stand guard against earthquakes. This Early Earthquake Detection System, strategically placed along the alignment and in earthquake-prone areas, will ensure swift response by initiating automatic power shutdown and activating emergency brakes. These seismometers showcase innovation and represent proactive steps to safeguard passengers and protect critical infrastructure.” said a senior official.

Read Also Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Advances With Approval For Thane Rolling Stock Depot

Details On The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor Project

High-speed trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor are poised to operate at an impressive speed of 320 km/hr, covering a distance of 508 km and serving 12 stations. The journey, with limited stops at Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, is estimated to take approximately 2 hours and 7 minutes. For those opting for all stops, the travel time extends to 2 hours and 58 minutes.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation aims to start bullet train operations between Surat and Bilimora in 2026 on trail basis, showcasing India's commitment to cutting-edge infrastructure development. This ambitious project is poised to redefine travel and exemplify India's modernization efforts.