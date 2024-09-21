Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Milestone Achieved With 5,169 Girders Cast For High-Speed Rail Infrastructure

Milestone reached: 5,169 girders cast for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project has achieved a major milestone by completing the casting of 5,169 girders. Notably, over 2,000 girders have been cast in two dedicated casting yards, located in Vadodara and Vapi, each successfully producing 1,000 Full Span Box Girders (FSBG).

This significant progress reflects the momentum of the project, which operates across a total of 11 casting yards. These girders, which are critical to the construction of the viaducts for India’s first bullet train, measure 40 meters in length and weigh 970 metric tons each.

"This accomplishment marks significant progress in the MAHSR project," an official from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) stated. "These casting yards are pivotal in delivering the infrastructure required to support the high-speed rail line. Equipped with advanced, indigenous 'Make in India' machinery, the yards are contributing to the rapid development of the bullet train corridor that will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad."

The 352-kilometer stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor that falls within Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli will include 290 kilometers of viaducts. These will primarily be constructed using the Full Span Launching Method (FSLM), with the remainder using segmental launching. The project also features 17 steel bridges, eight stations, a 350-meter tunnel, and various other critical civil structures.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation further revealed that the project requires 7,277 girders for the Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli section. Out of this total, 5,169 girders have already been cast, with 2,000 of them produced by the Vadodara and Vapi yards.

Each FSBG, cast at state-of-the-art facilities, is essential for supporting the elevated viaducts, which are vital for maintaining the speed and safety of the high-speed bullet train. The yards are equipped with 'Make in India' machinery, including straddle carriers, full span launching gantries, girder transporters, bridge gantries, and specialized moulds for casting the girders.

"The use of indigenous technology not only underscores India’s engineering prowess but also supports the country’s larger mission of self-reliance in infrastructure development," added the NHSRCL official.

As of now, 213 kilometers of the viaduct in Gujarat have been completed, utilizing both Span-by-Span (SBS) and Full Span Launching methods. With this latest achievement of 2,000 girders cast, the MAHSR project is advancing at a rapid pace towards completion, promising to revolutionize India’s rail infrastructure by connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad with the nation’s first bullet train.