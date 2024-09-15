Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Advances As Flash Butt Welding For Track Construction Begins In Gujarat

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has reached a key development phase with the initiation of flash butt welding of rails in Gujarat. Track construction efforts are progressing with the establishment of a Track Construction Base (TCB) near Surat and Anand, where the welding process is creating 200-meter-long rail panels on the viaduct.

According to an official of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation, To date, over 35,000 metric tons of rails have been delivered, and four sets of specialized track construction machinery have been acquired for the project. Notably, this project will feature the J-Slab ballastless track system, a first for India and modeled on the Japanese Shinkansen technology.

About The Track Installation Process

The track installation process employs cutting-edge mechanized equipment designed and manufactured to Japanese specifications. The fleet of machinery includes, flash butt welding machines (FBWM), track slab laying cars (TSLC) and rail feeder cars (RFC), and cement asphalt mortar injection cars (CAM Cars):

According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation, three FBWMs have been procured to weld 25-meter-long 60 kg JIS rails into 200-meter panels. Training for rail weld finishing and testing has been completed, ensuring the quality and precision of the welding process.

Apart from that four TSLCs are being used to lift and position precast track slabs onto the viaduct. Each car can handle up to five slabs at a time, facilitating efficient and accurate placement on the reinforced concrete track bed.

In addition to that four RFCs are deployed for transporting and positioning the 200-meter rail panels over the RC track bed. These cars will initially lay a temporary track on the RC bed to support further construction.

Similarly, three CAM cars are deployed to inject a specially mixed CAM blend under the track slabs. This blend ensures the correct alignment and level of the track, crucial for high-speed rail operations.

"Earlier extensive training and certification courses are being conducted for Indian engineers, work leaders, and technicians to familiarize them with Shinkansen track construction methodologies. These training sessions, facilitated by Japanese experts through JARTS, are integral to ensuring the success of this advanced rail project" said spokesperson of National High Speed Rail Corporation.