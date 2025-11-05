'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan On LED Boards In Goa Creates Chaos; Police Detain Shop Owners In Baga & Arpora | VIDEO | X

Goa: The North Goa Police initiated an investigation on Tuesday, November 4, after LED signboards at two commercial establishments in Baga and Arpora briefly displayed the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

The messages, first noticed by local residents, led to complaints to the authorities and the immediate intervention of local police. This comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Here's a video from the incident that went viral on social media:

🚨 Baga & Arpora, Goa: LED boards outside hair salons DISPLAYED “Pakistan Zindabad” captions 😡



Police have DISCONNECTED the displays & ARRESTED the outlet owners. pic.twitter.com/bkRYyOVgBX — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 5, 2025

According to a report by IANS, the incidents took place at the Revive Hair Cutting Salon in Baga and Whiskey Pedia bar in Arpora. Residents and local panchayat members, including Sarpanch Redkar, questioned the shop owners about the display. The owners reportedly told police that their LED boards had been hacked and that they were unaware of how the message appeared.

Teams from Calangute and Anjuna police stations reached the sites, disconnected the LED boards and detained the individuals operating the shops. “FIRs are being registered in both police stations under Sections 152 read with 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66C and 66F of the IT Act. Further enquiry is going on,” the Goa Police said in a statement quoted by Goa 24x7.

Authorities Probe Possible Hacking Angle

Police officials said technical experts are examining whether the displays were manipulated remotely. Preliminary information suggests the LED systems could have been accessed through external interference.

The incidents have led to discussions on digital safety and responsibility in public signage. BJP leader also Senthil Kumar P commented on X, writing, “Police and NIA should keep a close eye on such people.”

Investigations are continuing to determine whether the incident stemmed from a cyber intrusion, operational error or deliberate action. Police said the situation in both Baga and Arpora remained under control following their intervention.