Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 10th Steel Bridge Launched In Ahmedabad |

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project recently completed the launching of its 10th steel bridge in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, marking the first steel bridge for the district under this high-speed rail corridor.

Project Overview

A total of 28 steel bridges are planned across the corridor, with 17 in Gujarat and 11 in Maharashtra. The newly launched bridge spans 60 meters, weighs 485 metric tons, stands 12 meters high, and measures 11.4 meters in width.

Construction and Launching

Fabricated at a Wardha workshop in Maharashtra, the bridge was transported to Ahmedabad using specialized trailers. Construction incorporated 20,360 Tor-Shear Type High Strength bolts with C5 protective coating and elastomeric bearings for durability and vibration control.

The bridge was assembled 16.5 meters above ground on temporary trestles and side-slewed into position using semi-automatic jacks of 200-ton capacity supported by locking trolleys. A 35x60 meter temporary platform and 14 skid arrangements, including four for transverse launching, facilitated precise installation, which was completed in just 7 hours.

Significance

The Bullet Train viaduct in Ahmedabad will pass through 31 crossings, including railway tracks, flyovers, canals, the Sabarmati River, and six steel bridges. The project represents meticulous planning and modern engineering for high-speed rail infrastructure.